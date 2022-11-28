The sportsman of Brazil Neymar Jr. he was injured in the match against Serbian in the World Cup Qatar 2022. According to the doctors, she suffered a sprained ankle and in the middle of the event they went to the technology of the Pot to expedite the recovery process, so that the footballer can continue participating in the tournament.

In one of the stories on the player’s social networks, he shows how the ankle is and what elements he uses to improve inflammation.

The athlete injured an ankle while participating in the World Cup.

In photos, he revealed that he must use a compression boot and, according to the Marca outlet, Neymar is using NASA technology that is based on improving blood circulationavoid cramps and eliminate lactic acid that is accumulated in the place of injury.

“The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation. It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue healing and bones,” the article says.

This technology would be of the latest generation and is used for the recovery of athletes of all ranks or levels.. This process would have the success that the healing of the professionals is 97%.

“As indicated on their own website, NormaTec’s new generation 2.0 series is designed to offer full recovery to athletes of all levels. The 2.0 series systems are 27% smaller, maintaining the performance that has made of NormaTec, the recovery system trusted by 97% of professional teams”, says the aforementioned media.

Finally, the athlete left a clear message on his Instagram about what his injury means in the middle of the most important championship in the world.

“Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup I have an injury yes, boring, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have the opportunity to come back because I’ll do my best to help my country… A long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? NEVER! I am an IMPOSSIBLE SON OF GOD and my FAITH is infinite,” he said in a photo touching his chest.