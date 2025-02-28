Microsoft has decided to close the Skype communication application, which will be available until May, at which time users can continue their calls through Teams.

Skype is part of the Microsoft services catalog since 2011, although its appearance dates back to 2003. For years, it was the preferred option among mobile phone users and computers to communicate with their friends and family, although in recent years it has been eclipsed by platforms such as Teams, Slack or Zoom.

Following this decline, Microsoft has decided to close Skype, which will cease to be available in May, as it appears in the code of its application for Windows and collects the specialized portal XDA.

The message also urges to follow the communication in Teams, and includes a note to work the number of contacts that have already made the leap to the free version of this other videoconferencing service.