Laura Yustres Vélez, better known as Lala Chusis one of the most famous comedians and actresses currently in Spain. In addition to having participated in The Poison playing Lydia Lozano, she has also been present in the short film Thirty-somethings adrift or in No newsa crime comedy from HBO Max. This 2024 he received the Idol award in the category of Humor and collaborate in The Revoltone of the programs with the most audience on the television grid. The successes achieved by Lala Chus have led her to be one of the most beloved characters on RTVE and to be able to give the New Year’s chimes with Broncano during this Christmas.

The Madrid municipality where Lala Chus was born

The current collaborator of The Revolt was born on April 21, 1990 in Fuenlabrada, one of the most populated municipalities in the Community of Madrid and located about 25 kilometers from the capital. The woman from Fuenlabrada studied Audiovisual Communication and began doing monologues in 2018. Two years later, her influence on social networks grew exponentially, allowing the comedian to collaborate in 2021 with Victoria Martín and Carolina Iglesias on the podcast Stretching the gum or with Eva Soriano in Special Corps.

What is it like to live in Fuenlabrada?

The municipality where Lala Chus was born has become in recent years one of the favorite options to live. Fuenlabrada allows you to have a quieter life than the capital without giving up leisure and cultural plans, since there you can find spaces dedicated to culture, theaters, exhibition halls, restaurants and numerous shops. Furthermore, visiting Madrid is not a problem as it is accessible by public transport.





Regarding the price of housing, it should be noted that it is much cheaper than that of Madrid. While that of the capital amounts to 4,891 euros per square meter, in the city where Lala Chus grew up the value of the land is 2,151 euros/m2according to the latest report published by Idealistawhich analyzes data collected through November. Furthermore, the annual price increase in Madrid has been 20.4% and in Fuenlabrada 9.3%.