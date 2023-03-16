The encounter between a Russian fighter jet and an American drone, which ended with the latter being shot down in the Black Sea, represents one of the most significant clashes between Washington and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. .

The Russian military claims the MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed after a “sharp manoeuvre”, while the US claims a Sukhoi Su-27 crashed into the drone.

“Based on the actions of the Russian pilots, it is clear that it was unsafe, unprofessional,” said Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

“I think the actions speak for themselves,” added the US Air Force brigadier general.

According to Washington, the incident lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and the total loss of the MQ-9,” the US military said in a statement.

The text ensures that “several times before the collision” Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on the drone in a “reckless, unprofessional and unecological manner”.

Gen. Pat Ryder said that during that time, there was no direct communication between the Russian and US militaries.

How is the MQ-9 Reaper

The MQ-9 Reaper drones are unmanned aerial vehicles designed to carry out surveillance tasks with a wingspan of 20 m.

These aircraft have also been used to fight fires in California, United States.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that the MQ-9 Reaper drone was flying with its transponders turned off.

Transponders are communication devices that allow aircraft tracking.

After the collision, American remote pilots were forced to shoot it down in the Black Sea.

General Ryder did not say where it fell or whether the Russian navy was trying to recover it.

Audio recordings circulating on social media seem to indicate that Russia is trying to get the device back, but this has not been confirmed.

It is not in Washington’s interest to see such sensitive surveillance technology fall into Russian hands.

For US President Joe Biden, determined to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, this is a sensitive time.

Tensions between the West and the Kremlin have risen in the Black Sea since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

And since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched more than a year ago, the US and UK have intensified their reconnaissance and surveillance flights in the region, always operating in international airspace.

