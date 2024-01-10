Now, four Spanish football clubs are going to Saudi Arabia to compete for what will be the first title of the season. These four clubs are FC Barcelona, as current LaLiga champion; Atlético de Madrid, as LaLiga runner-up; Real Madrid, as champion of the Copa del Rey; and Osasuna, as runners-up in the Copa del Rey.
Below we leave you with the most valuable lineup among the four teams that are going to the Spanish Super Cup, according to the values of the portal Transfermarkt:
In the goal of this dream team we would have Oblak. The Slovenian earns this position since both Courtois and Ter Stegen are injured. With a value of 35 million euros, Oblak will be our goalkeeper for this team.
Another Atlético de Madrid player and the last one to appear in this squad. The Argentine, with a market value of 45 million, will be the starter on the right side.
As it could not be otherwise, in the axis of the defense and leader of this defense we have the Uruguayan from FC Barcelona with a market value of 70 million euros.
Accompanying Araújo we have his clubmate, Jules Koundé. The Frenchman thus completes the central line of the defense of this team with a market value of 60 million euros. He is in this squad due to Militao's injury.
Closing the defense we find another Blaugrana player. Alejandro Balde will be the dagger on the left wing in this team with a market value of 50 million euros.
With 90 million euros we will have the French player from Real Madrid who is coming back from injury in the pivot of this team. Tchouaméni will be the first man in the midfield.
Accompanying his teammate we will have Fede Valverde, a versatile player. The Uruguayan has a market value of 100 million euros
Bellingham is the most expensive player on this team combined between players from Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Osasuna, with a market value of 180 million euros. Nothing more to add about English.
On the left wing we will have the electric and tireless Vinicius Junior with a value of 150 million euros. The Brazilian grows every year on the pitch and this is evident in his appreciation.
Surprisingly, the player who recently arrived at the Blaugrana entity, Vitor Roque, will be the starting nine in this team with a market value of 40 million euros. Tigrinho will help with his quality.
Closing the team and on the right wing we will have another Brazilian pearl. Rodrygo with a value of 100 million euros is our owner.
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Nahuel Molina, Araújo, Koundé, Balde
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Vitor Roque, Rodrygo
