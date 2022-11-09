And no, the most valuable car brand of 2022 is not Tesla.

The end of a year also means a lot of lists and overviews. Of course you have to vote on important lists. Like @nicolasr we are secret fans of Aqua and we vote for Barbie Girl several times every year. Another list that returns every year is that of Interbrands Best Global Brands.

Often the assumption is that Tesla is at the top, but that is not the case. It is one of the fastest growing brands and there is a chance that they will end up there, but not yet.

Most valuable car brand 2022

No, the most valuable car brand is, drum roll……..: TOYOTA! That Japanese global brand is now in position number 6. At least, if we do not include Samsung, they also occasionally build cars and are in number 5. Apple is, of course, at the top, ahead of Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

Mercedes-Benz is in 8th place, Tesla in 12th place and BMW in P13. Honda is in 26th place and Hyundai moves up to P35. Spicy detail: Audi is at 46, while parent company Volkswagen is at 48. At 50 we find Ford.

Electric cars

It is therefore remarkable that both Tesla (only builds EVs) and Toyota (prefers not to build Evs) are so high. Toyota is known to be seriously missing out on the competition when it comes to electric cars and we’ve decided that will be more or less the future.

You can find the complete overview of the Interbrands Best Global Brands 2022 view here. Do you also want to vote for the Radio 2 Top 2000? That is possible from the beginning of December! Voting tip from @nicolas and the undersigned is Barbie Girl from Aqua, top record! Especially when you hear how the hidden subtext runs parallel to the bass line and the song is mainly about oppression, as well as social and geopolitical issues. Besides having plastic guts, of course.

Through: AD Car

This article This is the most valuable car brand of 2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#valuable #car #brand