You stay put with a white one! That’s the old adage, but what’s the most stable color for an okazie?

Choosing a suitable color for a car is not even that easy. There are several shades of gray, black, silver and white to choose from. Very occasionally a manufacturer just tries it and they add one or two nice colors. Which are then not ordered by anyone.

An Audi A5 in District Green or a BMW 3 Series in Adventure Red looks great, but we prefer a gray one with a sports package. Now there is something to be said for it, because in connection with the residual value it is quite wise to choose such a dull shade. A gray or black car is easy to sell. At least, that’s what we always thought.

And the most stable color is…

But as it turns out, that’s not the case at all! That is the result of an extensive study of I See Cars. From August 2022 to May 2023, the prices of all used cars from 2020 onwards have been investigated. It concerns 1,600,000 cars that were for sale in the US, so quite a number. The most stable color is… Yellow! On average, cars depreciate 22.5% in three years (recommended price to second-hand price, so no trade-in!), but with yellow it is 12.5%.

The number 2 is also special, because it is beige. Who would have thought that? We don’t, anyway. Now beige is not very common, but here too the depreciation is limited at 18.5%.

And what about the ‘popular’ shades?

But what about the popular colors? White is at number 6 (21.9%), gray at 8 (22.5%), silver at 10 (23.2%) and black at 11 (23.9%). The combination of colors on different body shapes has also been looked at. It became clear that yellow is especially popular for coupés and convertibles. Beige and brown, on the other hand, are very suitable for MPVs.

Do we have an explanation for this, with the necessary nuance? A little bit, maybe. The yellow cars that are in demand are generally sports cars, which are already stable in value anyway. In addition, it is a rare shade. We can also understand it in the case of beige MPVs, because it is the most practical color and also here: relatively rare. In any case, we are happy to say: if you want to make a wise choice, buy a yellow sports car!

