With the current petrol prices, you may think: you know what, I’ll leave my Saab and buy an EV. Then as a Jan Modaal you will quickly end up on a used car website, because such a Dacia Spring is a bit basic.

We asked ourselves which electric used cars are currently being offered the most and what is in greatest demand. Thanks to our friends at marketplace can we answer this question? We take a small dive into the supply and demand of electric used cars.

offer

Let’s start with the offer: which EVs are offered the most on Marktplaats? Based on the figures for the entire year so far, the most common electric used car is the… Volkswagen Golf. And that is not because the GTE was accidentally included, there is simply a lot of e-Golf on offer.

The majority are e-Golfs from after 2017 and that is also the version you want. This has a 300 km range instead of 190 km. These are still NEDC figures, but the difference is clear.

2020 Volkswagen e-Golf for sale at marketplace

After the e-Golf follow the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S in the list of most commonly offered electric used cars. This isn’t surprising since these are all EVs that have been sold for a long time.

The complete top 10 with the most commonly offered electric used cars on Marktplaats is as follows:

Volkswagen e-Golf Renault Zoe Nissan Leaf Tesla Model S Hyundai Kona Electric Tesla Model 3 Peugeot 208 BMW i3 Audi e-tron Kia e Niro

Ask

Also interesting is the question of what is currently most in demand. This cannot be determined directly from the statistics, but we do know which models are the most viewed. What seems? Teslas can count on the most attention. Number 1 is the Tesla Model Sfollowed by the Model 3 at number 2. The Tesla Model X is also still in the top 5, while that car not is in the top 10 in terms of supply.

The Audi e-tron is also a model that is viewed a lot, because this car is number 3. This concerns purely the original e-tron, not the e-tron GT and the Q4 e-tron.

The complete top 10 with the most viewed electric used cars on Marktplaats looks like this:

Tesla Model S Tesla Model 3 Audi e-tron Volkswagen e-Golf Tesla Model X Renault Zoe Nissan Leaf BMW i3 Hyundai Kona Electric Kia e Niro

Of course, the number of views does not say everything, because there are also people who ‘look, watch and don’t buy’. But it does say something about which electric used cars are found interesting. So there are just a lot of people who are eyeing Teslas.

Header photo: a Tesla Model S, for sale at marketplace

