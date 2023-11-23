Thursday, November 23, 2023, 1:06 p.m.



Every year as the end of year celebrations approach, the famous Christmas Lottery Draw also approaches. A special day for all those who have been buying their tickets and who hope that luck will knock on their door and they will be the winners. But if you have not yet obtained your tenth for December 22 and are looking for a specific termination, you can locate the Christmas Lottery number on the LA VERDAD website.

Although many have a favorite number to buy, there are those who do not let themselves be carried away by intuition and decide to base it on previous facts: What is the number that you have played the most times? Will he play again? And, although no one has the secret, there is a specific figure that the children of San Ildefonso have obtained the most times.

The luck of the 5



The draw starts on the morning of December 22, the attendees of the Teatro Real have the tickets in their hands and their nerves are on edge: What number will be played this year? The 5 is the most repeated refund throughout history in the first prize, commonly known as El Gordo of the Christmas Lottery. This number was awarded a total of 32 times, however, it never ended in 25. And to this repeated 5 others are added such as 4 and 6, with 27 occasions each.

On the contrary, there are figures that are less fortunate on these dates, and although they have the same probability of breaking out of the hype, chance has marked the history of these numbers. The least fortunate finish in this traditional Christmas draw is once again number 1 (eight occasions), followed by 2 (thirteen occasions) and 9 (a total of 16 occasions), according to data provided by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State (SELAE).

And although these have been the figures that have marked the destiny of many of those who decided to buy a tenth, there was also luck for those who at some point wanted to buy their number ending in 8, which was the refund of the first prize on 24 occasions; 0 and 7 were 23 and 22 times, respectively; and 3 has been the last figure of the number awarded to ‘El Gordo’ in this traditional Christmas draw 21 times.

Other lucky numbers



The National Christmas Lottery already has a long tradition in our country, so much so that it has already held 212 draws to date, on its way to 213 this year 2023. The first prize known as ‘El Gordo’ corresponded on 65 occasions to a number between 0 and 10,000; on 74 occasions to a number between 10,001 and 30,000, and another 74 times to numbers between 30,001 and 99,999.

Regarding the appearance of the numbers in the draw, the data from State Lotteries and Betting indicate that 15,640 have been repeated in the years 1956 and 1978, and 20,297 in the years 1903 and 2006. For their part, other correlative figures They were 13,093 and 13,094, as well as 53,452 and 53,453.

Likewise, the following have not yet obtained the first prize: 27, 37, 39, 41, 44, 51, 64, 67 to 70, 73 to 75, 77 and from 80 to 99, except 86. For those who are reckless , choosing one of these figures can be a good option. And if you think that any of your tickets have been awarded, you can check the Christmas Lottery number in LA TRUTH.

The final figures 297 (20,297 twice and 40,297), 457 (2,457, 4,457 and 9,457) and 515 (12,515, 13,515 and 21,515) have also been repeated three times; and twice on 094, 098, 400, 452, 590, 640, 704, 758 and 892.

Regarding the endings of the two most repeated figures, the data indicates that they have been 85, 64, 75, 90 and 97, 15, 40, 58, and 95. Finally, the number of the first prize has never ended in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82. Will these be the numbers that fall this year?