Despite the fact that we are all car enthusiasts in the editorial, no one can gauge which cars are the most reliable. Sure, Japanese and South Korean cars are more sensible than an old fat German or Brit. Of course we are also experience experts (no one has had as many Alfa Romeos as @wouter). But every time we’re confronted with the statistics, it’s always such a “huh?” moment.

Today too. The results of a huge TüV study are known and of course we are scratching our heads. The most reliable car in Germany is… The Mercedes-Benz B-Class. You know, the sensible compact family Benz for those with a penchant for front-wheel drive.

Most reliable car for 2023

Of course it is the TüV and they do everything in categories. Overall, the compact Mercedes-Benz is the best, but what about the categories? The B falls into the category ‘up to and including 3 years old’ with a failure rate of 2%. At number 2 is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (2.3%), shared with the Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan (also 2.3%). The Audi Q2 (2.4%) and Audi Q3 (2.6%) complete the top 5. What? German cars score top in a German survey? Yes, Germans mainly buy German, of course. So a lot of German cars come for the German MOT (which is the TüV of course).

Cayenne more reliable than Honda Jazz

The interesting cars come up in the other categories. In the category up to 5 years old, the Porsche 911 (2.7%) and Mercedes-Benz SLC (4.1%) are in 1 and 2 respectively. In fact, the Porsche 911 is at the top in all other categories! Also up to 7, 9 and 11 years old. Naturally, the failure rate increases as cars get older. It is striking that up to 11 years old a Porsche Cayenne (14.8%) is much more trouble-free than a Honda Jazz (17.2%). huh? a driving money pit more reliable than a Japanese timepiece? Yeah, stats don’t lie.

Interpretation

You have to interpret the statistics correctly. A point of disapproval is a point of disapproval. A light that does not work (on the Honda) or a complete transmission of the Cayenne, counts as 1 malfunction. We also see that age is a major culprit (probably also due to increased mileage). We can imagine that the 911 scores so highly because it is generally very well taken care of. Where a 10-year-old BMW will rarely see the dealer, that is not the case with the 911.

Least reliable car

Then the least reliable cars. Up to 3 years old, the Dacia Logan (11.6%) is the worst according to the TüV. The entire top 10 is full of Dacias, strikingly enough. Up to 5 and 7 years old, the Dacia Duster is most susceptible to interference (18% and 24.4%). A stable factor are the BMW X5 and BMW X6: they are in the top 10 up to 3, 5 and 7 years old. Up to 9 years old, the Dacia Logan is the least reliable (32.9%) and the Renault Clio (of which the Logan shares its technology) is the least reliable car in the entire overview with a failure rate of 36.4%.

Finally: when we talk about reliable used cars, we often refer to cars that are older than 11 years. Cars will survive the first 11 years. It often starts to get exciting after that and we see that Japanese and South Korean cars still score better. At least, we give it that twist. Of course we are also curious about the interpretation you give to these statistics. The entire You can read the TüV report here!

