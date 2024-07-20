The Bedbugsthose annoying insects that ruin our sleep and They leave annoying bitesare becoming more common, especially during the summer months.

Although there are various types of bed bugs, some of them, such as the tropical ones (Cimex hemipterus), are more insecticide resistant traditional.

But don’t worry, there is a new solution! It is a neonicotinoid-based insecticidea type of pesticide that attacks the nervous system of bed bugs, even those that have developed resistance to other products.

How do neonicotinoids work?

Neonicotinoids are synthetic forms of nicotine that act on nicotinic receptors in the nervous system of bed bugs.This causes the bugs to become paralyzed and collapse, dying within a few hours.

What are the benefits of neonicotinoids?

Effectiveness against resistant bed bugs: Unlike other insecticides, neonicotinoids are effective against bed bugs that have developed resistance to other products.

Wide range of products: There are approximately 300 registered neonicotinoid-based products to eliminate bed bugs.

Fast acting: Bed bugs die within a few hours of coming into contact with the insecticide.

How to use neonicotinoids safely?

It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully when using any insecticide, including neonicotinoids.

Here are some tips:

Read the label before use: Make sure you understand the directions for use and safety precautions before applying the insecticide.

Wear protective clothing: Wear gloves, goggles and a mask when handling the insecticide.

Ventilate the area: Open windows and doors to ensure proper ventilation of the area during and after applying the insecticide.

Keep the insecticide out of the reach of children and pets.

Remember: If you have a bed bug infestation, it is important to contact a pest control professional to help you eliminate them safely and effectively.