As the years go by, technologies change, and that has happened with the ways in which we view television and music. This is due to the implementation of streaming platforms, which allow us to see and listen to thousands of works without having to use storage space on our devices. And just before the end of 2023, the brand that Mexico prefers to listen to its songs on the way to work or hours of long programs such as Podcasts has been mentioned.

According to data provided by The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU)it is mentioned that Spotify continues to have its throne as the platform most consulted by people living in this country, apparently the brand has managed to take the 75.9% of subscriptions, either monthly or even annually. Added to this is that family plans where many users are added are widely used by people who usually go on trips often, whether abroad or in the province.

As for the competition, we have Youtube music with 9% membership, Prime Music with 6%, Apple Music with 3.8%, Trebel with 3%, and Deezer with 2.3%. It is quite strange that the apple brand is not seen in the first three places, given that many people have the brand's devices. On the other hand, it is no surprise that Amazon is so high, since the subscription to Prime includes this music platform among its benefits.

Among the data that stands out is the fact that Spotify He has been able to make a name for himself in the business, as he negotiates with highly popular podcasters to make his program exclusive, there are even original creations of the platform with influential communication people. Promotion has also been carried out on networks and events, which have important influencers as guests who make the call to action to download the application, so in the end their competition is zero.

For its part, the device on which the application is most used is the smartphone, something that could be seen for miles, as it is very dedicated to people who listen to music on their way to work, school and even in sessions. of gym that are taken daily.

Via: The CIU

Editor's note: I don't use these platforms because I basically work at home, but before when I moved I always used my cell phone data on Spotify. It has quite varied content, so it is understood that people will always find something interesting to listen to.