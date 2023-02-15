Hogwarts Legacy presents us with a very important question: which house to choose? Among the four choices, one might think that Gryffindor is the most popular, especially considering that this was Harry Potter’s choice. However, it appears that this is not the case, and a couple of polls reveal to us which is the choice of the majority of the players.

Prior to the launch of the game, the official account of Hogwarts Legacy shared an account on his Twitter profile, to find out which is the most popular house. The results revealed that Slytherin is the house most loved by the public, with 30.8% of the votes. Second, we see Gryffindor at 28.5%. Then we find Ravenclaw 24.2%. Lastly, Hufflepuff got 16.5% of the vote.

Now, with the game already in the hands of the players, the trophies have revealed that the players have chosen to be part of Slytherin over the other houses. Of the 14% of all players who have obtained the corresponding trophy, 5.00% belong to the Malfoy group, 3.92% to the Gryffindor group, 3.11% to the Ravenclaw group, and 2.03% to the Hufflepuff group.

Serpentard is for the moment the most popular house on PS5! 🐍 If on l’en croit les trophées débloqués par les joueurs :

Serpentard – 5.00%

Gryffindor – 3.92%

Serdaigle – 3.11%

Poufsouffle – 2.03% Notons qu’à ce jour, seulement 14% des joueurs ont obtenu ce trophée. pic.twitter.com/3XkGvH95I5 — JV – Jeux vidéo (@JVCom) February 8, 2023

On related topics, a new patch for Hogwarts Legacy It is now available. In the same way, mod adds a multiplayer section to this title.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​being a bad boy is something that has surely played a role in these polls. However, it is also true that we have already seen a lot of Gryffindor, and the possibility of exploring other common rooms is something that has also attracted a lot of attention.

Via: Hogwarts Legacy.