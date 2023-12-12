naruto It is an anime and manga with an extensive list of characters, each with their fans. Like other series, Weekly Shonen Jump, the magazine where Masashi Kishimoto's work is published, constantly conducts surveys to find out which is the most popular character of the moment. Thus, A special celebration was held focused on the 20th anniversary of Narutowhere the protagonist did not come in first place.

That's right, in the most recent vote it was announced that Minato Namikaze, Naruto's father, is the most beloved character in anime and manga. The fourth Hokage received 792,257 votes, followed by Itachi Uchiha with 505,014 votes and Sakura Haruno with 489,619 votes. Naruto Uzumaki placed sixth with 182,911 votes, and Sasuke Uchiha placed eighth with 170,665 votes. In this regard, Kishimoto mentioned the following:

“I was surprised to learn of Minato's enormous popularity in each of the regions of the world. I also didn't know that Sakura was so loved around the world. As the creator of the series, I'm glad to know that. Now I'm working on Minato's manga, which came in first place. Seeing the great reception this project had, I started drawing more pages than I had originally planned. Please look forward to the story about the secret of the jutsu that Minato developed.”

Minato's popularity shouldn't come as a big surprise. Despite not being present in the majority of this story, Each of his appearances was spectacular and full of memorable moments. Along with this, Kishimoto is already working on a manga focused entirely on this character.

At the moment there is not much information about this character, but with Boruto almost completely ignored Minato, This work will be one more opportunity to see this beloved character in action. On related topics, a live-action Naruto movie would already be in production. Likewise, the creator of dragon ball honors naruto.

