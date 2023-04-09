There is no other way than that this is the most indestructible car in the world.

The world will eventually end the way we treat our planet. And if not, there’s another’Don’t look Up‘-scenario. The doom thinking has already been set in full swing, so it is better to prepare well in advance. Ironically, the most indestructible car is not the most environmentally friendly. But it’s the best car to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. It is also the only one that can survive an Apocalypse. It is about this Land Cruiser 70.

The Land Cruiser 70 came on the market in 1984. Toyota wanted to build the best, most reliable and off-road capable car they could. It was then and it still is now. For people who want a new model to make the neighbors jealous, Toyota makes newer generations. For people who simply want the best, the J70 generation is still going strong after 39 years sold new!

Most indestructible car ever?

Can you imagine, 39 years of further development by Toyota for a model that is already known for its reliability. This car is for people who rely on their car. But this copy is the most indestructible car in the world, because INKAS has given it a lot of work. You don’t really see any of that at all.

Ok, there is a new bull bar with winch and aluminum roof rack with jerry cans and spare wheel. But those are functional upgrades, not quite the off-road equivalent of side skirts and Lexus-look taillights. No, the biggest modification the car has undergone is the armor. With this car you can go anywhere, including in regions with an emotionally flexible minority cabinet with a shortage of polder models and a surplus of AK-47s.

Two hand grenades? No problem!

For those in the know, the armor level is BR6. This means that the most indestructible car in the world can easily handle the force of fire from an automatic weapon to even a hand grenade! In fact, the INKAS Land Cruiser can even withstand two explosions from two hand grenades. At the bottom there is of course an extra thick protective plate. That is less convenient if you have to tinker with it, but yes: it is a Land Cruiser 70 so tinkering is not required so quickly.

A new suspension is required, because INKAS had to modify the suspension due to the considerably higher weight. The doors are also sturdier and thicker, as are the hinges. The model in the photos is a slightly older type (you can hardly see it anywhere) with a 4.2 V6, but you can also just bring a new V8 diesel to INKAS to build the most indestructible car for you.

Read more? These are 9 legendary off-roaders still in production!

This article This is the most indestructible car in the world appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#indestructible #car #world