The Italian coastal town of Polignano a Mare is the most hospitable city in 2023. © Imago Images/Fotosearch/StevanZZ

For holidays in 2023, a current ranking shows the cities in which hospitality is particularly important. A German city also made it into the top 10 list.

Munich – Whether it’s a beach holiday, adventure trip or city trip, you should feel comfortable in your holiday destination. In addition to the accommodation, this feel-good factor is also determined by the flair of the place and the hospitality of the locals. However, in some areas the hosts seem to be a little friendlier towards the tourists than in other places.

The travel portal Booking.com presents the so-called Traveler Review Awards each year, which are based on the reviews of over 240 million travelers. In addition to the best accommodation and transport companies, the most hospitable cities in the world are also recognized. In 2023 even half of the top 10 places will be in Europe.

The most hospitable cities in the world: Dresden is in the top 10

The place Polignano a Mare, which is located in southern Italy, in the Apulia region, leads the list. The city is known for its picturesque streets and breathtaking views of the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic Sea. The most famous attraction in Polignano a Mare is the Grotta Palazzese, a cave turned restaurant with a beautiful view of the sea.

The city of Dresden is in fourth place in the ranking. The Saxon state capital is known for its impressive architecture and rich cultural offerings. In addition, Dresden is one of the greenest cities in Europe. The Great Garden and the Elbe meadows offer green oases of relaxation in the city. The nearby Saxon Switzerland National Park offers many opportunities for hiking, cycling and boating.

Ahead of Dresden are Hualien City in Taiwan in second place and Spain’s San Sebastián in third place in the ranking. Overall, the top 10 most hospitable cities in 2023 are spread across five continents around the world. In addition to the European cities of Klaipėda and York, locations in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Australia are also on the list.

The top 10 most hospitable cities in 2023 at a glance

1. Polignano a Mare, Italy

2. Hualien City, Taiwan

3. San Sebastian, Spain

4. Dresden, Germany

5. Klaipėda, Lithuania

6.York, UK

7. Ushuaia, Argentina

8. De Galinhas, Brazil

9. Mexico City, Mexico

10. Gold Coast, Australia

The most hospitable regions in 2023: Rhineland-Palatinate in first place

Additionally has Booking.com awarded to the most hospitable regions of all countries worldwide. In Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate tops the list, followed by Saxony, Thuringia, Bavaria and Saarland. As the most popular travel destination for the summer of 2023, however, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is number one for Germans, according to an analysis by the comparison portal Check24 shows. Those who would prefer to take a vacation away from mass tourism in 2023 should take a closer look at Liechtenstein.