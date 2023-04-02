Chapter 190 of “At the bottom there is room” fans were surprised by the development of several plots. One of these was the final closure of the romance between Jimmy and Alessia, but the one that created the greatest expectation was the uncertain fate of Macarena. As we saw, she could become the new victim of Claudia Llanos.

In the last few episodes, they showed us how the “Shark’s Look” created a false identity to get close to Diego Montalbán’s sister and get information from her. But this would only be the beginning of the villain’s plans to eliminate her and cause Francesca Maldini more pain.

Why is she hated by “AFHS” fans?

Macarena was one of the new characters in “AFHS”, but it didn’t take long for him to win the love of the fans. However, the end of his friendship with Joel and his latest attitudes against him left much to be desired. She was not called “unfair” and “unbearable” on social networks for nothing.

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” believe that Macarena is not fair to Joel. Photo: TikTok screenshots



It only remains to wait for the next episodes to find out if their relationship can be saved or if the gap between the Gonzales and Montalbán will continue to grow.

When does “AFHS” chapter 190 come out?

Chapter 190 of “AFHS” 2023 arrives this Monday, April 3. There are many expectations on the part of the fandom, so the followers of the program do not think to miss the appointment.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

“At the back there is room 10”can be seen LIVE by the signalamerica television. You just have to tune in to the national production at 8.40 pm, just after the reality show “This is war” and before “Maricucha 2”.

