The most common sexually transmitted infection in men and women is also responsible for 5% of tumors. Up to 8 out of ten people will have contact, at some point in their life, with the human papillomavirus (HPV). It is considered a “silent infection.” They are usually transitory and are resolved spontaneously in the two years following their acquisition without producing any symptoms or leaving any sequel. But if these infections produced by HPV of high risk are not resolved and persist over time, they can lead to the appearance of precancerous lesions and cancers in different locations.

HPV is related to approximately 90% of genital warts, 100% of scamous anal cancer, 53% penis cancer, 25% vulva cancer, 78% vagina cancer and 30% oropharynx cancer globally. In addition, it is responsible for approximately 100% of cases of cervix cancer. The good news is that it can be prevented.

On the occasion of International Awareness Day of Human Papilloma VirusDr. Mercedes Herrero, gynecologist and sexologist, responds in ABC Health to doubts about the prevention and risks of contracting HPV.

-What is HPV, how is it transmitted and why is the most frequent ITS?









-It’s a virus of the Papillomavirus family. It is a human pathogen. Do not infect animals. There are more than 150, of them about 42 types are genital and are transmitted sexually, by skin contact with skin or mucous membranes.

Some of them are known as high risk of cancer. The most important are types 16 and 18. responsible for 70% of cancers. Types 6 and 11, known as low risk, are responsible for genital warts.

It is the most frequent STIs for its form of infection. In addition, being asymptomatic in many cases, those who carry it are not aware and continue to transmit it.

-How can we prevent it?

-It prevents HPV:

V- vaccine.

P- condom

Healthy habits, such as not smoking and fulfilling the necessary medical reviews.

-Is the condom insufficient to prevent contagion?

-The condom is good protection, but not absolute. Let’s think about an infection that can affect skin and mucous membranes, but not only genitals, also anus-recal and gold-pharyngeal. In genital sexual relations it may not be used from the beginning and does not cover the entire genital area. And in relationships between women it cannot be used.

-Are there people with the highest risk of contracting HPV than others?

-We knows that there are people with more risk of injuries, if they contract it. It is a relationship between the virus and the guest. These factors can collaborate to evolve worse:

+Tobacco: increases 2-3 times risk of scamming cancer. The risk is double if the couple also smokes.

+Age of the first relationship: 2-8 times more risk if sexual relations begin before the age of 18.

+Number of sexual partners: 3-6 times with more than 6 partners/year.

+History of Chlamydia Trachomatis and other STIs.

+Immunodepression: 5 times higher risk in HIV carriers.

+Genetic polymorphisms, genetic diseases associated with immunosuppression.

-What are the short, medium and long term health risks to contract HPV?

-At the beginning, the infection is asymptomatic. Only if our body is not able to eliminate it, diseases can be manifested.

Viruses 6 and 11 are responsible for genital warts and laryngeal papillomatosis. They are the most frequent lesions, in both sexes.

High risk viruses, especially genotypes 16 and 18, are responsible for different types of cancer.

A common mistake is to talk about HPV virus as “which produces cervical cancer.” This is the most frequent evil disease of those produced by the virus, but there are more that should be known:

+Uterus neck cancer, vagina, vulva, anus and oropharynx in women.

+Oropharynx cancer, anus and penis in men.

The types of disease do not depend on sexual orientation. For every two cases of cancer in women, there is a case in men.

-How can we know if we are infected?

-We have validated test to detect HPV in the cervix, by PCR, in women. Now it will be used, in the healthy population, as screening of cervical cancer.

We do not have screening recommendations for men. There is no validated screening test for other organs, other than the cervix.

If we find a positive test for HPV it means that there is virus presence. But if the test is negative for HPV there may be viruses or not.

-Is this infected is the same as developing cancer in the future?

-No, in fact, most people will eliminate the virus thanks to the protective function of the immune system.

-Who should be vaccinated?

-It is important that population vaccination programs are met, such as girls and boys; Those of women after a conization; immunosuppressed people; or sex workers, among others.

-Does sex and age imply when vaccinating or is it never too late?

-It’s never late. Outside population programs, individual, anyone benefits from vaccination. In this case it would be protected against future infections. The vaccine does not act in front of acquired viruses prior to vaccination.

-A POSITIVE OF HPV Should we make us think of a recent contagion or may it have occurred in a relationship of many years?

-I’m made it very clear: a positive test for HPV does not imply that it is a recent infection. That is why we say that HPV does not imply infidelity.

-If I am positive on HPV, what steps must be taken below?

-Five elimination and avoid infection. For the first: quit smoking and healthy diet. For both things: use condom. Because, even if it is not absolute protection, it helps the elimination of the virus.

-Is it heals?

-A 80% of the people who acquire the virus will eliminate it in the following two years. Sometimes, it can be latent and reactivate when our defenses go down. While the virus is latent does not produce injuries.