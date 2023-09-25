There is an Audi V8 in it, but it is not an Audi R8.

On the one hand you have lightweight sports cars with a small engine and on the other hand supercars with a big V8 or V12. They are both very fun in their own way. But what about a car that weighs very little and has a big V8?

This is a category of car that is almost impossible to find, but does exist. We came across one on our favorite used car website (Markplaats). There we found an Ultima Can-Am Spider. A car that weighs less than 1,000 kg, powered by a 4.2 liter V8. If that isn’t a recipe for a sensational sports car, we don’t know what is.

The Ultima Can-Am is a kit car, so this car was – to put it disrespectfully – put together by the first owner himself. The V8 comes from Audi. This concerns the 4.2 liter V8 from the first generation RS6.

This block already produces 450 hp as standard, but in this case it is also tickled. According to the advertisement, the V8 should now deliver around 500 hp and the car could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. If that is correct, this Ultima is just as fast as the 840 hp Novitec 812 that we wrote about earlier this evening. That is quite extreme.

It is almost unbelievable, but this device is allowed on public roads. In fact, it already has a Dutch license plate on it. So you can drive away with it straight away. If you dare.

Before we forget: this Ultima Can-Am Spider comes with a hefty price tag. On marketplace €86,500 is being asked for it. That’s a lot of money for such a basic car, but you do have a car that surpasses many supercars in terms of speed and sensation.

