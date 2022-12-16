A very old car has been sold for a considerable sum of money. Furthermore, snow turns out not to be warm and the conifer got its name because it has (or should have) needles on it. Indeed, all news that no one really notices. Nevertheless, the first part of this list is worth mentioning. This beautiful Porsche 911 Targa is the most expensive ever.

The 911 is a restored version dating back to 1972. It was unveiled in January this year alongside a special Targa GTS. Then Porsche decided that the classic would not go on sale. The restored 911 was only there to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Porsche Design; you know, the part of Porsche that makes cool pens, glasses and exhaust systems for the wall.

Specifications of the most expensive Porsche 911 Targa

Apparently the 911 T 2.4 Targa was once ‘in bad shape’ and was missing some parts. Porsche decided to overhaul the engine and chassis and upgrade to the more beautiful S variant. That means it gets mechanical petrol injection and 190 horsepower. As you can see, the body and interior have also been addressed. The entire conversion process took two years. Not a quick side project.

“It’s always a very emotional moment for me when I drive something so unique,” said Uwe Makrutzki, the head of Porsche Classic restoration branch during the announcement of 911. It will come as no surprise that the classic Porsche drives wonderfully. “I followed the entire process of restoring this car back to its former glory for months before we got to this point,” says Makrutzki.

The 911 Targa went under the hammer RM Sotheby’s. According to them, the special Porsche is a ‘new world record for the Porsche Targa model’. The lucky winner of the auction had to pay 1,149,000 dollars (just over 1 million euros). A lot of money for an old Elf, but then you have one of the most beautiful. The buyer also received a cool watch.