Please check your agenda. If you have already planned 1,440 all-in holidays this year, you can cancel all of them and buy the most expensive camper in the Netherlands. Saves time again. Please note: you will then have to prepare your own bitterballen, croquettes and Dutch coffee. We’re not making it up: at resorts, this is high at the top of the list of most important features. What a nice simple people we are, sometimes.

This Morelo Palace 99 is the most expensive motorhome in the Netherlands. We then look at the motorhomes that you can pick up right now, and not those that you can order. It costs 50,000 euros more than the next pricey camper we could find. Incidentally, he has dropped about 25,000 euros in price since last year.

For a purchase price of almost half a million you can even buy a nice house with the current prices, but then you are stuck with your neighbors. Do you now have a neighbor who spends all day Der Junge mit der Mundharmonica running, or I come bald wieder, then you can just stand a few hundred meters away – or, if necessary, a country further. And you have a garage.

What does the most expensive motorhome in the Netherlands cost?

The lack of elastic closures might have already indicated that this Morelo Palace is not a slip-on. The palace will go home with you for the amount of 475,000 euros. The number ’99’ indicates that this motorhome is larger than the entry-level Palace. Thanks to this space, a small car, for example, fits in the back of the garage, such as a Smart. In addition, this camper is not on an Iveco chassis, but on a Mercedes base. The six-cylinder diesel produces 300 hp and 1,200 Nm.

What options are there?

Look at the option list and you will understand why the price of the most expensive motorhome in the Netherlands has risen so high. The air horn, for example, already costs more than 900 euros. The air-suspended seats in the front cost 4,057 euros and the two air conditioning units come together at almost 7,000 euros. The larger garage door costs 3,000 euros and the extra insulation at the motor costs 1,500 euros. If you want to order a brand new copy, you can easily overshoot half a million euros.

If you want to spend your holiday budget for the coming years in one go, you can now pick up this Morelo at Niesmann+Bischoff Campers in Oss.

This post was originally posted in May 2021. We have updated the post with the new price of the most expensive motorhome.