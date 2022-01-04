Lucky you, you just have the chance to own one of the five Bussink GT Speedlegends. The converted Mercedes-AMG GT R was unveiled in May 2021 and was immediately sold out. The first copy – which was also in all the photos – can now be yours. It is also the most expensive Mercedes in the Netherlands at the moment. And then you don’t even get a full-fledged windscreen.

The most expensive Mercedes in the Netherlands is a Dutch project. Entrepreneur Ronald Bussink wanted to build a unique car with elements of the SLR Stirling Moss, but with modern additions of the current F1 cars. That’s why he removed the windshield and a so-called Speedbow – a Y-shaped rollbar inspired by the halo from F1 – was installed. Something you don’t see in F1 is the lighting in the roll bar.

Not cobbled together in a shed

The company HWA from Affalterbach, Germany, converted the Mercedes into a Bussink GT Speedlegend. Owner Hans-Werner Aufrecht was one of the founders of AMG in the 1960s. At HWA, the windscreen and convertible roof were removed. That saves 100 kilos. By the way, the halo isn’t just a single piece of carbon fiber – the buttons that were once incorporated into the roof are now housed in the roll bar.

The one for sale is also the best known. As mentioned, it was used for the photos of the project announcement. It was also driven by journalists and exhibited at car shows. In addition to this matte black Bussink GT Speedlegend, there are, for example, a yellow and a blue copy. The mileage of the car is also quite bad. The most expensive Mercedes in the Netherlands is officially from 2020 and shows a mileage of 2,435 kilometers.

The price of the most expensive Mercedes in the Netherlands

Now you obviously want to know what the Speedlegend should cost. The asking price for number one of five is 1,250,000 euros. Optionally, Speedlegend customers can have the power increased, but in this case the 4.0-liter V8 produces just 585 horsepower. It is for sale at ASV Mercedes in Veghel.