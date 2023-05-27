437 kilograms of blaze of color and wealth on two wheels, most expensive Harley ever, only 1500 built for its 120th birthday. Impressions from a trip with a special motorcycle.

GSlightly up front: anyone who flatly rejects the “Glass-filled Art Deco version of the legendary Harley-Davidson logo with a flying eagle on both sides of the tank” for 59,995 euros and more will never warm to the motorcycle described below. Because there will be some other special equipment features of the most expensive two-wheeler to date from the Motor Company, which was founded 120 years ago in Milwaukee and is therefore the oldest continuously producing motorcycle manufacturer in the world.

The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary can cover long distances joyfully, safely and comfortably like hardly any other, but still only slightly better than the basic version, which is almost 30,000 euros cheaper. But without the aforementioned Speedbird tank emblems and the truly unique “Anniversary Black and Heirloom Red paintwork with handcrafted details” this luxury motorcycle simply does not exist. The “luxurious seat covers made of Alcantara with accent stitching in gold and red and with an embroidered CVO logo” and “the serial number lasered on the console insert to celebrate the 120th birthday” are always on board here. And the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary wouldn’t exist without Harley-Davidson’s highest-displacement, most powerful production engine to date, the 117 cubic inch (1923 cc) Milwaukee-Eight. So there is only the alternative between taking a seat in absolute abundance or strict rejection. Below are impressions from a day trip around Santa Barbara, California, the natural habitat of this monumental motorcycle.