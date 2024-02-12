Very cool, such a purple Golf R, but you have to be willing to do something for it.

If you drive a Volkswagen Golf, you are not alone. Not even if you have a Golf R under your ass. Now you can of course make your Golf unique by pimping it, but how cool is it if you have a Golf that is unique and original? The problem is that such a car is very difficult to find.

Volkswagen did have the Spektrum program for the Golf 7, but this was only for the US and only for one year. This was a kind of PTS program, where you could choose from 40 colors. Three of these special colors were subsequently also supplied on the Final Edition, but this was again only available in Australia.

Finding a Golf 7 in a special color is very difficult in the Netherlands, but we have good news: we found one on Marktplaats. A Golf R is offered there in the color Violet Touch. There is not a second one of these driving around in the Netherlands.

According to the advertisement, it is a Final Edition, but they were only delivered in Australia. And there they have the steering wheel on the right. The badge on the butt is also missing. This probably concerns a car that was sprayed in this color on special request or a Spektrum car.

Final Edition or not, this is certainly a special copy. Because Violet Touch fell outside the regular color palette, this lacquer was sprayed by hand in a separate paint shop. And it really is a beautiful color. It's just a shame that in the photos you see more of the reflection of the wall than the actual color.

Apart from the color, you won't be short of anything in this example, with thick 19-inch Pretoria rims, an Akrapovic exhaust and DynAudio. And 310 hp is still nothing to be ashamed of, even though this is an 'old' Golf.

Now the bad news: unfortunately this is the most expensive Golf 7 in the Netherlands. On marketplace the asking price is no less than €44,950. While the mileage is not even extremely low at 85,239 km. So you have to do something to be unique.

