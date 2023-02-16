Yes, whatever you want. This M3 Touring has a 2-liter four-cylinder with electric support under the hood… Or is it different?

Much has already been said and written about the new BMW M3 Touring. That it is a bull’s-eye, for example. And that it – rightly so – has become the Autoblog Car of the Year 2022. Or that in this variant the nose is not even that disturbing. It’s all written about.

But I have not read anywhere that the M3 Touring is an economical car and that is exactly what we are going to do. Because he also seems to be there with a hybrid four-cylinder in the front. It has to be, because it is on it…

BMW M3 Touring actually wants to be 330e

Our spy bee Dusseldorf BMW saw this car and decided to delight us with some nice pictures. What we see is of course a ‘regular’ M3 Touring, but with a 330e badge by the owner. His customers probably like it better if he drives up with a hybrid.

But that means that there is just the blown 3 liter six-in-line that kicks it up to 510 hp. 510 hp indeed, the M3 Touring is always a Competition with xDrive and therefore always has the ‘extra’ power. Also this one with 330th badge on the butt. Unlike the Audi e-tron GT Competition, but that entirely aside.

With that, this pack mule hits 100 in 3.6 seconds and the cake is over at 250. If you transfer a little more than 2 grand extra to the dealer, they will increase this to 280 km/h and you will receive a driving course to deal with this violence. to be able to go. I have no idea whether the owner of this M3 Touring also opted for this.

But he has good taste. And humor too, not to forget…

