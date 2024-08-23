According to the criteria of

In Oshkosh-Neenah, housing prices saw a huge increasepriced at Average quote of US$374,000 in July 2024. This increase is a reflection of the high demand and the low inventory available on the market. According to data from the aforementioned portal, Properties in this area appreciated by approximately 15 percent compared to the previous year.

Another factor contributing to high demand is the length of time homes remain on the market. In Oshkosh-Neenah, Homes sell, on average, in just 18 days. This is a remarkably short period, because The national average is approximately 50 days..

Factors that drive the real estate market in this city located in the United States



Oshkosh-Neenah experienced growth in housing demand which is 3.7 times higher than the national average. This high demand is due to a combination of factors, such as the relative affordability of properties compared to other more expensive markets and the quality of life that the region offersHowever, inventory remains limited, with an average reduction of 66.9 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Affordable prices coupled with a relaxed atmosphere in Oshkosh-Neenahlocated next to Lake Winnebago, attracted numerous buyers. City Manager Mark A. Rohloff told the outlet The Sun that These rankings offer an excellent opportunity to highlight the advantages of this destination. as an ideal place to live, work and do business.

Many Americans move in search of new opportunities Photo:iStock / Yuri Arcurs Share

At the national level, House prices remained stable in Julybut more active markets, such as Oshkosh-Neenah, experienced sharper price increases due to high competition and limited supply. Prices in the most active markets rose by an average of 11 percent compared to the previous year, which reflects the intensity of demand in these areas, according to statistics.