You are right. This is undoubtedly the most critical moment for Ronald Koeman at Barça. The Dutch coach showed yesterday in the match against Granada that when he runs out of ideas he is unable to find a solution, no matter how obvious it may seem.
The Barça was not able to happen of the tie in front of a Granada that still does not know the victory in the league championship. The Andalusian team did not even complete an exceptional game, indeed, it cannot be said that they played a good game offensively.
Perhaps being completely realistic, Barça deserved to take the three points, but these kinds of excuses are not going to serve to try to satisfy a hurt fans.
Since Koeman arrived at Barcelona more than a year ago, this is the moment in which he has had the most chances of a possible dismissal. Joan Laporta and his board of directors are working on the search for the perfect replacement who will be able to fly back a Barcelona that needs to recover its hallmark by all means.
Many media suggest that Thursday’s game against Cádiz will be the last in which the Dutchman sits on the Barça bench. It is not yet known who the future coach will be, but the names that sound are: Andrea Pirlo, García Pimienta, Ten Hag and Xavi.
Since taking office, Koeman has never been able to harmonize the opinion of the entire crowd, and it is that at all times he has had an exaggerated number of purist detractors unable to see Barça play the way they did yesterday .
