There is only one of this car in the Netherlands, and that is already more than you would expect.

There are very few supercars that did not come as a convertible. Even the most exclusive hypercars almost always have a roofless variant. And if a manufacturer does not remove the roof itself, then there is another party that will take care of it.

That’s how it went with the Ford GT. We do not mean the current one, but its predecessor from 2005. It was not available as a convertible, but at the 2005 SEMA fair there was still a roofless Ford GT. It was popular with the public, so it was decided to build a small edition.

The Ford GTX1 – as this car was called – was a creation of the Genaddi Design Group. The GTX1 was therefore not built by Ford itself, but the project did receive the approval and cooperation of Ford. So you still had a warranty, even if the saw was put in it.

A big advantage is that you can hear the V8 extra well in this way. And you want that, because the Ford GT is one of the best sounding supercars with a V8. The great thing is that the design has not been ruined by removing the roof. In fact, the GTX1 is perhaps even more beautiful than the normal GT.

The removable roof is not the only difference. The Ford GTX1 also features a custom interior and Wilwood brakes. In addition, the power of the supercharged V8 has been increased. Instead of 558 hp, it delivers no less than 710 hp. FYI, that’s more than the new Ford GT.

In the end, only 38 units were reportedly built, making the Ford GTX1 extremely rare. Yet one copy has found its way to our country. This has had a Dutch registration since 2010 and is now used up marketplace appeared.

The price is a bit of a swallow. It is asked for € 649,000, which is about three tons more than what a normal Ford GT costs today. For that money you get a car that has less than 11,000 km on the clock. And just plain brutal.

