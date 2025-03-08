The ancient Greeks established the call Gold mathematical proportion, which supposedly shows the ideal proportions used in works of art. It can be applied to real life, including dogs.

As the Daily Maila group of researchers has applied this rule to different dog races to elucidate What are the races with the most beautiful specimens.

The Cairn Terrier

With an Áurea proportion of 88.7%, Cairn Terrier has a naturally more pleasant face in sight. This breed, native to High lands of Scotlandstands out for its small size, small and pointed ears and a rough outer and resistant to the inclement weather.

Cair will terrier. Wikipedia

The West-Highland White Terrier

Also Scottish, also terrier and similar size and morphology, the popular West-Highland White Terrier (affectionately known as Westie), obtained a rating of 87.5%.

West Highland White Terrier race dog. Pixabay

The Border Collie

We still do not go far: from the border between Scotland and England comes the Border Collie. Considered as the smartest dog in the world, it obtains a note of 86.7%.

A Border Collie. Helena Lopes / Pexels

Rodesian created dog

Radical change: In the fourth position we find the Rodesian created dog, a dog originally from South Africa, large, strong and muscular, trained to hunt lions, has 86%.

Rodesian created dog. Wikipedia

Welsh terrier

The Welsh Terrier or Welshie obtains a score of 85.9% in the golden proportion

Welsh terrier. Wikipedia

Weimaraner

The next on the list is the Weimaraner, with a result of 85.6% that is characterized by its distinctive silver gray fur, its large velvety ears and its thin complexion.

Weimaraner dog. WIRESTOCK. Freepik.

The retriever of New Scotland

The New Scotland retriever is a Canadian dog, which is often confused with a Golden Retriever, although it is smaller.

Retriever of New Scotland. Wikipedia

Italian greyhound

The Italian greyhound draws a note of 84.90% and has its origin in ancient Egypt, where its mummified remains could be buried next to the pharaohs.

Italian greyhound. Wikipedia

Norfolk Terrier

Another adorable member of the Terriers family is that of Norfolk (84.3%). It was not recognized as an independent race until 1964.

Norfolk Terrier. Wikimedia Commons

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

With an 83.9% note we find the Pedike Welsh corgi, a small short -legged dog that became famous for being the favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II of England.