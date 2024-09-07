The United States has a large number of places worth visiting and even living in, due to their natural landscapes or cosmopolitan charm. In that context, Forbes chose the most beautiful city in Florida and this is the reason.

In its list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the United States, the aforementioned media highlighted Naples as the most beautiful city in Florida and number 16 nationwide. The list noted that it is best known for its white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, oceanfront resorts, and outstanding cuisine.

Another thing that he highlighted is that Just an hour from Naples, there are extensive federal and state parks, reserves and wildlife refuges that make ‘this city unique,’ Forbes said. Among the sites it listed as must-see in this city are: the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Lowdermilk Beach Park and the Botanical Gardens.

The list placed it in the first three places of The most beautiful cities in the United States to: Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia and Seattle, Washington.

Naples offers an atmosphere of exclusivity and luxury. Photo:Google Maps Share

This is Naples, the most beautiful city in Florida, according to the Forbes list



According to Visit Floridalocated on the Paradise Coast, Naples is a city recognized worldwide for its exclusive alternativessuch as its luxury shops and hotels. The source also claims that the city was named after one of Italy’s finest, which also boasts a thriving arts scene.

Naples features white sand beaches, golf courses, luxury shoppingand offers a calm and exclusive atmosphere. Added to this, it has a subtropical climate, which means mild, dry winters and warm, humid summers. It is a popular destination during winter for people looking to escape the cold in other parts of the country.

As if that were not enough, this city has a rich cultural scene, with several art galleries, the Naples Philharmonic and the Baker Museum at the Artis—NaplesCultural events, festivals, and shows also take place throughout the year.