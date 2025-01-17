‘Friday’ arrives today, January 17, with one of its most promising deliveries so far this season. The Telecinco program will feature the actress and presenter Elisa Mouliáa as a guest of the night, with the ‘Errejón case’ very topical. In addition, Santi Acosta and Beatriz Archidona will also interview Bárbara Rey in what will be her first visit to the set.

Mouliáa will visit ‘De Viernes’ just one day after testifying before the judge for the complaint he filed against Íñigo Errejón for an alleged sexual assault. The actress confirmed her complaint and even pointed out the possibility that the politician put “something” in her glass.

For its part, Errejón defended his innocence this Thursday before the judge. The former spokesperson for Sumar reappeared before the media after resigning on October 24 due to various accusations of sexist behavior.

On the same day of his resignation and abandonment of politics, Mouliáa denounced to the former politician for events that occurred in 2021 and may constitute a crime of abuse or sexual assault.









After his statement in court, Mouliáa stated, in the company of his lawyer, who was “hard to relive” what happened. Furthermore, he assured that he trusted “a lot” in Justice and announced that later, “when I am calmer,” I would speak.

This same Friday, the actress and presenter will sit down on ‘De Viernes’ to tell stories in front of the television cameras how he experienced the events he denounceswhat the last few months have been like and how he is feeling after testifying in court.

The program, which will be broadcast on Telecinco this Friday starting at 10:00 p.m., has already published a small preview, in which Mouliáa describes the night of the reported events as «one of the most unpleasant of my lifethat the only thing it has brought me is problems.

How much is Elisa Mouliaá going to charge for going to ‘De Viernes’?

The interview that Mouliáa will give in ‘De Viernes’ has already had a great impact not only because of the interest generated by her testimony, but also because of the economic aspect. And many wonder how much the presenter will earn to attend the Telecinco program.

It is ‘vox populi’ that ‘De Viernes’ pays his guests very well and it is always a topic of conversation at social gatherings to know how much the celebrity in question has earned. According to Lidia Lozano in an interview with ‘El País’, the program “pays very well”.

Specifically, the collaborator assured that the guests of ‘De Viernes’ They charge “from 100,000 euros and up”. However, the exact amount that Mouiláa will pocket for his interview today is unknown, since the program never makes it public, although, due to the media interest generated by the ‘Errejón case’, it is likely that it will be at the highest level. of the caches paid for Telecinco space.

He has also spoken on this issue Belen Esteban in ‘Not even that we were’, who has assured that the actress goes to the program “getting paid a pasture». “Everything that people do seems very good to me, that they want to go wherever they want, I don’t know what happened, to be honest,” he said.

Bárbara Rey will also attend ‘De Viernes’ as a guest

Elisa Mouliáa will not be the only ‘star’ guest of the night, since Barbara Rey will go to the set of ‘De Viernes’ for the first time to face the latest accusations from his son, Ángel Cristo Jr., in which he noted that when they lived together “there was always depression, screaming and fights.” In addition, the star will provide messages and letters sent by her son that will shed light on what their relationship was really like.

In addition, ‘De Viernes’ will update everything about Anabel Pantoja’s daughter, admitted in the Intensive Medicine Unit of the Maternal and Child University Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Finally, the space will analyze with unpublished images everything that happened after the last gala of ‘GH DUO’.