Around 6:20 p.m. this Wednesday, August 9, he was assassinated Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate of Ecuador. The 59-year-old politician was leaving an electoral meeting at a school in Quito, the capital of that country.

(In context: They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio)

There, he received multiple shots that caused his death.

The scene of the crime was cordoned off and will remain so while the authorities carry out the relevant investigations.

According to the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office, the shooting left at least 9 people injured, who attended the political event. In addition, a suspect in shooting Villavicencio was killed.

“A suspect, who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and taken badly injured to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito. An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death.“, announced the entity.

(Also: Fernando Villavicencio: on video, panic over the assassination of the candidate in Ecuador)

Forensic experts work in the area where the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio was murdered today, in Quito (Ecuador). See also A local deputy from Colima is assassinated outside his house; his companion was injured

Key video: they captured the moment when the shots begin

The moment of the attack on the Ecuadorian politician, at the exit of a school in Quito, was recorded by those attending the event.

(Also: The heartfelt messages of politicians after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate)

In the video you can see how Fernando Villavicencio leaves the heavily guarded compound. Around him, there is also a crowd of supporters to whom he says goodbye.

The 59-year-old candidate had already denounced death threats against him. Several users on social networks have shared videos in which the candidate is heard referring to these threats, even assuring that he was not going to wear a bulletproof vest and that “he was not afraid of death.”

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

“They have told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest. Here I am in a sweaty shirt. You are my bulletproof vest; I do not need. You are a brave people and I am brave like you. You are the ones who take care of me, ”said the late candidate in one of his public appearances during the campaign.

(See: ‘Organized crime has come a long way,’ says Ecuador’s president)

This Wednesday, August 9, according to what can be seen in the images that circulate, the candidate was not wearing a bulletproof vest.

The candidate was guarded by the authorities. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

Seconds after leaving the Anderson school, located in the downtown area of ​​Quito, and when the candidate had just entered a silver van, a burst of shots began.

(It may interest you: The video when Fernando Villavicencio warned on television that they were going to kill him)

One of the men who was taking care of Villavicencio, when the discharges began, immediately closed the door of the vehicle in which the politician was already.

At the same time, those present threw themselves to the ground to try to protect themselves from the shots.

The shots start just as he enters the car. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

What is known so far is that Fernando Villavicencio managed to be taken to the Women’s Clinic, which was very close to the educational center. However, from there, his death was confirmed.

“Indescribable, that at this moment this situation happens; untenable, unbearable to receive the news that my nephew just passed away here at the Women’s Clinic“said Galo Valencia, uncle of the assassinated presidential candidate.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news:

The mention made by the murdered candidate Villavicencio of the case of Nicolás Petro

Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

Attack against Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador left nine seriously injured