Identify the buggy what Carlos Sainz drives in the Dakar Rally with the utility Mini that circulates through the streets of any city in the world is an exercise in imagination noteworthy. For three years, with his first participation in this test with the brand of the BMW Group, the man from Madrid has made a decisive contribution to the evolution of the JCW Buggy until it becomes the winning car which was in 2020.

The development of project is in the hands of the X-Raid team, that has created a spectacular prototype characterized by certain fundamental technical elements that define their behavior: having only two driving wheels, the rear ones, their very long suspension runs and the huge tires that inflate and deflate on the fly to adapt at all times to the conditions of the competition.

Externally, the appearance of the Mini JCW Buggy it is imposing. Its aggressive design and high altitude They have little to do with those of any model of the brand, that does not have options in its catalog with such a vocation jacket (he Countryman is the closest to the interpretation of the SUV segment).

He car heart With which Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz will try to repeat victory is based on the variable geometry turbo diesel than BMW used in certain series cars. He six cylinder 50d delivers a power of 350 hp, although even more impressive is a torque of nothing less than 700 Nm at 2,150rpm. With this performance its maximum speed reaches the 190 km / h.

All that power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a gearbox six-speed sequential, specially designed for this prototype and capable of supporting the high demands of a competition like the Dakar.

Continue the evolution of a winning car it’s never easy less even in the complex conditions that have caused limitations due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Despite this, the X-Raid specialists, always hand in hand with Sainz, have introduced some improvements to your Mini, as a shorter front that facilitates the manageability vehicle and angles when attacking the dunes. It is also a buggy something lighter, having optimized suspension travel and its settings.

Carlos Sainz himself has admitted that it is “A Mini better than the one of the two previous years”, not forgetting that the more than 50 X-Raid engineers have also worked on reducing material fatigue to ensure highest reliability possible.