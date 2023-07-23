The League Cup has started and with it an endless number of questions that go from sports to economic issues, which is surely the one that can be seen the most in a tournament that includes the MX League and the MLS. That is why one of the things that is most sought after is when the footballers will win for playing this tournament and in a few words it is a millionaire.

According to Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports, the Leagues Cup reached an agreement so that the players of the MLS and Liga MX had the same earnings for participating in the tournament, and this would be distributed in each game that the players play.

Liga MX players could earn a lot of money | Photo: Jam Media

“It will set precedents, for the players. The tournament has the same conditions for the Mexican player as for the North American player. It was achieved that here in Mexico, that will also be achieved,” he told La Última Palabra- According to the soccer players of the League

MX will receive $100,000 just for the game played. And 50 thousand more will be delivered if they win the duel.

“At first they are 100 thousand dollars for the game played, if you win the game, you win 50 thousand more. If you reach the final by doing the math, the players can get a bonus of 1 million 100 thousand dollars distributed”, commented the journalist who reaffirmed that it would be the same that the MLS clubs will also receive.

In this edition of the Leagues Cup, 18 teams from the Liga MX will see action | Photo: Jam Media

The Leagues Cup has just two Group Stage matches for each club, and then they will begin looking to advance by single-elimination from the Round of 36 to the final or third place.

To this can be added more bonuses that the clubs can deliver in case of achieving the title or a good participation.