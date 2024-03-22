The family of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, whose murder in Thailand is accused Daniel Sanchowill demand from the young Spaniard a compensation for civil liability of 410,000 euros (about 1,725 ​​million Colombian pesos) before the Thai Justice.

According to the claim, which EFE accessed, Arrieta's parents and sister, Ana Marcela Artega, Leovaldo José Arrieta and Darling Arrieta Artega demand the amount of 410,000 euros in civil liability for the murder of the 44-year-old surgeon on August 3 on the Thai island of Phangan.

Sancho, in provisional prison on the island of Samui since last August 7, is accused of the premeditated murder and dismemberment of Arrieta and He will be tried in Thailand starting April 9.

The document explains that the amount was stipulated after assessing, among other factors, that the surgeon had an annual income of 30,000 euros (196 million pesos) and that his 76-year-old parents depended on his salary, to whom he provided 900 euros. per month ($3,787,000) for his expenses and who “since his death have been left poverty situation”.

The parents' health was optimal until the death of their son, and is currently worsening with depressive symptoms, anxiety and terror that make them get sick frequently and require medical treatment.

The claim evaluates at 79,200 euros (330 million pesos) the procedural representation expenses of the Arrieta family and the repatriation to Colombia of his mortal remains.

Likewise, it points out that the deceased was 44 years old at the time of his “brutal murder”, so he had a working life of 18 years left, and that the life expectancy of men in Colombia is 73 years, so that I could still “live an average of 29 years.”

Arrieta's family, which is represented by the Madrid office of Ospina Abogados, will be present at the trial against Sancho as a co-accusation through Thai lawyers.

Arrieta's parents plan to testify at the trial, which will be held from April 9 to May 3 in a court in Samui, although his lawyers have requested that they do so by videoconference due to his advanced age and the high cost that it would entail. They will move from Colombia to Thailand.

The Thai Prosecutor's Office accuses Sancho, 29, of premeditated murderof which the Spaniard, who maintains that Arrieta died during a fight, has pleaded not guilty.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met through Instagram a year earlier, had met on August 2 on the Thai island, and the Spaniard was formally arrested on August 5, after having confessed to the crime before the Phangan police.

