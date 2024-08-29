After more than a year of investigative process, the Thai justice system delivered the sentence against the Spaniard Daniel Sancho for the murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

In the reading of the ruling it was established for Sancho the life sentence after being found guilty by a Thai judge of the premeditated murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta and the other two crimes of which he was accused.

The Prosecutor’s Office of that country had accused Sancho of the premeditated murder of Arrieta on August 2, 2023 on Phangan Island, of his dismemberment and the theft of the Colombian’s passport, crimes of which the judge found the Spaniard guilty on Thursday.

Sancho, 30, was accompanied by his father and mother, Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, who have been embroiled in controversy following statements to the press over the past week.

Following the decision, the Spanish lawyers who have collaborated in the defense of Daniel Sancho announced that they will appeal the life sentence announced this Thursday by a Thai court after finding the Spaniard guilty of the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta on an island in Thailand.

“We have to continue with the game. We are going to appeal the sentence (…) We have two appeals before us and we have to exhaust them,” said lawyer Carmen Balfagón.

Rodolfo Sancho leaving the Thai court where his son, Daniel Sancho, was sentenced. Photo:EFE

The millionaire compensation to the family

For the Arrieta crime, the family’s lawyers in Thailand filed a request for compensation of 30 million baht (760,000 euros, or 3.18 billion Colombian pesos) before the court in Samui, where the trial against the Spaniard Daniel Sancho was held.

The court’s decision on compensation for the family was also read out on Thursday. The judge ordered Daniel Sancho to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million baht (almost 119,000 dollars or around 107,000 euros).

Daniel Sancho. Photo:EFE

In Colombian pesos, This figure is equivalent to approximately 484 million pesos, which is much less than the amount claimed by the family.

Victoria Jattin, a childhood friend of Arrieta, told Efe that “it was a fair sentence. He will have to pay; we know that an appeal is coming, but there is no justification for that appeal.”

Arrieta’s parents have not yet commented, but the Jattin family, with whom the doctor grew up and whom he considered almost like his family, received the news almost at midnight amid tears and hugs.

