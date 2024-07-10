Sometimes mistakes can bring good surprises: Thalyta Figueiredo, an architect, along with her boyfriend and friends, found themselves spending more than 3,000 reais (equivalent to approximately more than $2,200,000 Colombian pesos) on two bottles of wine during a dinner last Sunday. Thalyta shared this experience in an interview with ‘G1’.

The good news is that The group had the opportunity to taste one of the most renowned and sought-after wines in Portugal, the Pêra-MancaThis wine is produced by Adega Cartuxa, one of the most prestigious wineries in the Alentejo region, which belongs to the Eugénio de Almeida Foundation.

Pêra-Manca is a household name in Brazil: around 22 percent of Cartuxa’s total revenue comes from exporting wines to this country. The company also markets other well-known brands, such as EA and Cartuxa, but Pêra-Manca is the pinnacle of its production. According to the winery itself, these are its “exceptional wines.”

“It’s an unpleasant situation for the consumer who didn’t plan to spend so much, but at least he wasn’t dissatisfied with the quality of the wine. Only with the amount to pay,” said João Teixeira, commercial director of Adega Cartuxa.

The history of Pêra-Manca

The history of Pêra-Manca dates back to the Middle Ages. According to legend, in 1365, Our Lady appeared in Évora, making the place a pilgrimage site and leading to the founding of the Convent of Espinheiro. The vineyards of Pêra-Manca belonged to the friars of the convent, and the name comes from the terrain covered in loose stones or “pedras mancas”.

Later, the vineyards were leased to Álvaro Azedo, squire of King D. João I, becoming the wine of the Portuguese court. So popular was it that Pedro Álvares Cabral took it with him when he arrived in Brazil and offered it to the indigenous people. “This story is documented in a letter from Pero Vaz de Caminha to the king. At the first contact, Pêra-Manca was one of the offerings. For this reason, the wine has a certain mysticism among Brazilian consumers,” said Teixeira.

The original production of Pêra-Manca was interrupted in the 19th century due to the phylloxera plague, and it was not until 1987 that José António de Oliveira Soares, heir to the Soares family, offered the name to the Eugénio de Almeida Foundation, which resumed production of the high-quality wine.

The new Pêra-Manca



The current Pêra-Manca has been produced since 1990 and can be made with white or red grapes. Thalyta and her friends opted for the white wine from the 2019 vintage. This wine is made from selected grapes of the Antão Vaz and Arinto varieties, originating from old vineyards that offer a more limited and higher quality production.

“Arinto brings freshness, while Antão Vaz adds aroma, flavour and structure. It is a very gastronomic wine, with incredible silkiness, with floral and tropical fruit notes,” Teixeira explained. The production process is meticulous, with careful fermentation and a maturation of 12 months in contact with yeasts and another 12 months in the bottle.

Around 80,000 bottles are produced each year, which is low compared to demand. This explains the high prices, which in Colombia are around a million pesos. The friends paid more because of the restaurant’s profit margin.

The Pêra-Manca red wine is even more exclusive, made from Trincadeira and Aragonez grapes. Production is limited and new vintages are only released when the grapes meet strict quality standards. So far, only 15 editions of the red have been released, the last being the 2015 vintage, and later this year the 2018 vintage will be presented at the ProWine fair in São Paulo.

Red wine production is even smaller, with around 30,000 bottles in launch years, but only 21,000 bottles for the 2018 vintage. The prices of red wine exceed 5,000 reais, which is equivalent to more than $3,700,000 Colombian pesos.

“It is a small production and demand has always exceeded supply. But we are not going to change the composition or abandon the specific vineyards that produce Pêra-Manca,” said Teixeira. The red wine follows the same careful production process and is aged in high-quality French oak barrels.

According to Teixeira, The result is a robust wine, with aromas of ripe red fruits, pepper and spices, with a conservation potential for many years.“The greatest praise I can give to the 2018 vintage is that it recovers the purest identity of Pêra-Manca. Trincadeira arrived in its best possible state, in maximum expression,” concluded Teixeira.

What happened to the young people?

What started as a quiet lunch among friends ended up becoming a viral anecdote that caused a stir on TikTok.

A group of young people in Salvador, Brazil, experienced monumental confusion over the price of a bottle of wine, which resulted in a bill of 4,512 reais, equivalent to approximately more than $3,300,000 Colombian pesos. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 7, and was widely shared on Monday, July 8.

The origin of the problem was a misinterpretation of the price of wine by one of the group members. Thalyta Figueiredo, a 27-year-old architect, shared in an interview how she, her boyfriend and two other friends ended up paying an exorbitant amount at the Mistura restaurant, located on Avenida Contorno.

According to Thalyta, the initial idea was to choose the cheapest wine to keep costs under control. However, the difficulty in accessing the digital menu led her friend Juliana to misinterpret the price of a bottle of Pera Manca white wine.

The young girl He thought the bottle cost $120,000 Colombian pesos, when in reality the price was ten times higher.: $ 1,200,000 pesos.

Thalyta mentioned that although they noticed certain details that showed high-quality service, such as the careful attention of the waiters, they did not realize the error until the bill arrived.

“The person who received the bill was Pedro, Juliana’s boyfriend. When he showed it, I felt a pain in my stomach and intense heat,” Thalyta said. Upon reviewing the bill and the menu, they confirmed that they had made a serious mistake.

The total bill, which amounted to 4,512 reales, equivalent to approximately more than $3,300,000 Colombian pesoswas to be divided between the four friends, resulting in an individual sum of approximately more than $800,000 Colombian pesos. Despite the tension and embarrassment, they managed to pay the bill.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

