North Korea just released more missiles in 24 hours than in the whole year 2017, when if leader Kim Jon-un and then President Donald Trump exchanged nuclear threat.

What has caused this record of North Korean shooting now that raises the tension in the region?

According to analysts interviewed by the AFP agency, the “Storm Vigilante” exercises, the major maneuvers joint between Washington and Seoul they are an essential element in understanding the fury of the North Korean leader.

In fact, Pyongyang criticized on Thursday the “bad decision” of the United States and South Korea to prolong their joint military exercises. “It is a very dangerous and bad decision,” said Pak Jon Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Parties of Korea.

The exercises will last until Friday “due to the recent provocations of the North”, according to the North Korean army.

Below, in five keys, we explain why these exercises, in which hundreds of combat aircraft have been mobilized, are of concern to North Korea.

What kind of exercises are they?

Seoul and Washington have mobilized hundreds of warplanes and carry out strike drills 24 hours a day. Both allies decided on Thursday to extend the exercises until Friday “due to recent provocations by the North,” the South Korean military announced.

This year, some 240 US and South Korean aircraft plan to carry out 1,600 flights, a record “never reached” in this type of exercise, according to the same source.

Because they are important?

They are so because they involve high-tech warplanes from both countries, the F-35A and F-35B, with great stealth capacity, that is, very difficult to detect by the enemy. Although North Korea possesses nuclear weapons – unlike its neighbor to the South – its Air Force is its Achilles’ heel, according to experts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Most of its planes are obsolete (…) It has few advanced combat planes,” Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute, told AFP. In addition “the North does not have enough fuel for the planes. Therefore the training (of the pilots) is not done correctly,” he adds.



What is North Korea afraid of?

From stealth planes, experts say. During the summer of 2022, reports circulated of “decapitation bombing” training between South Koreans and Americans. Their objective: to eliminate North Korean leaders in lightning operations.

Pyongyang is convinced that the F-35 jets “could be used in decapitation operations,” says Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Other signs reveal Kim’s concern about an attempted overthrow.

In September, North Korea’s doctrine was revised, authorizing preventive bombing and placing the atomic force under the “monolithic command” of the leader.

If North Korea’s nuclear “command and control system” is “endangered by an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear bombardment will be carried out automatically and immediately,” the new doctrine specifies.

South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets during a joint US-South Korean air drill.

What is the official position of the North?

North Korea has always viewed the joint maneuvers between the United States and South Korea as a dress rehearsal for an invasion of its territory, or an overthrow of the regime.

The current “Storm Watcher” air exercises are an “aggressive military maneuver against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” said the North Korean regime, which threatens Seoul and Washington with “paying the most horrible price in history.”



What is the position of South Korea?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May, vowing toughness against Pyongyang. He has stepped up military exercises with his allies, which have been greatly reduced during the pandemic.

After the failure of the disarmament talks in 2019, the Kim Jong Un regime has become increasingly aggressive, carrying out repeated tests of weapons that appear in its prohibited weapons programs.

The United States and South Korea have been warning for months that North Korea is preparing to carry out a nuclear test that would be the seventh in its history and the first in five years.

Some 27,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea to help in the event of an attack from the North. According to the allies, the military exercises are an essential element of South Korea’s defense strategy.

