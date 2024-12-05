When we hear the term “military diet“It is normal to think that this is a method that prepares soldiers for training camp. Now, It’s not quite like that. What’s more, “lacks any affiliation with the military and does not adhere to the nutritional principles used in real military practices“.

Or at least that’s how he explained it Nichole Andrewsoncology dietician and author of Sugar Does Not Feed Cancerto ‘esquire‘. The most important thing is to take the diet as something positive and not go hungry, since this usually triggers a rebound effect and eating certain food that you like.

In depth

Its duration must be a maximum of three daysand with four rest periods between each one if you wanted to repeat it. Among other things, it consists of eliminating mid-morning meals and snacks – they can be replaced with coffee or infusion – and restricting certain types of foods and calories that we can do without for a few hours.

Among the basic foods included in this diet, tuna stands out. (lots of protein and no fat), the chicken (large amount of protein), broccoli (especially for athletes), the pineapple (helps lose weight and is a diuretic) and nuts (satiating power).

More details

It also has as its pillar some products of plant origin in the form of fruits such as apples or vegetables such as carrots. As if this were not enough, there is room for bread -it must be comprehensive- and the cheese of different types (fresh cheese, cottage cheese…).

Below is an example of the food prepared by ‘MensHealth‘ during the three days:

Day 1 . Breakfast can be a slice of toast with peanut butter or olive oil. It is advisable to drink a drink with some caffeine. To eat, a toast of whole wheat bread with a can of canned tuna and a cup of tea or coffee. For dinner, a serving of lean red or white meat garnished with green beans. For dessert, half a banana.

. Breakfast can be a slice of toast with peanut butter or olive oil. It is advisable to drink a drink with some caffeine. To eat, a toast of whole wheat bread with a can of canned tuna and a cup of tea or coffee. For dinner, a serving of lean red or white meat garnished with green beans. For dessert, half a banana. Day 2 . Breakfast can be whole wheat toast with a boiled egg and half a banana. To eat, a boiled egg and good fats, a cup of fresh cheese and five crackers. For dinner, lean meat, along with a cup of broccoli, half a cup of carrots and half a banana.

. Breakfast can be whole wheat toast with a boiled egg and half a banana. To eat, a boiled egg and good fats, a cup of fresh cheese and five crackers. For dinner, lean meat, along with a cup of broccoli, half a cup of carrots and half a banana. Day 3. Breakfast can be a 30g slice of cheddar cheese, five crackers, a small apple. To eat, just a slice of toast (whole grain) and a hard-boiled egg. For dinner, a can of canned tuna, half a banana and 340g of protein vanilla ice cream.

Recommendations

It should be noted that these types of diets work in the short term and It is not advisable to follow them for a long timewithout consulting a specialist. While you are carrying it out, you should drink two liters of water daily to hydrate the body and eliminate toxins that you don’t need. The rest of the days you should only follow a balanced diet, without excesses.