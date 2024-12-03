He prickly pearalso known as prickly pear or prickly pear, is a plant that can be consumed in its whole form, jams, essential oils and capsules. Its flowers, seeds, fruit or prickly pear are its edible parts.

It’s a cactus native to Mexico which has been successful in Central and South America. It is so emblematic of this country that in the center of its flag There is an eagle perched on a cactus holding a snake in its beak.

owns anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties, hypoglycemic, antimicrobial, anticancer, hepatoprotective, antiproliferative, antiulcerogenic, antiviral and neuroprotective. For all this, it provides the following benefits.

Benefits of cactus

Control diabetes. Studies support that taking 500 grams of nopal can help regulate blood sugar in diabetic people, due to its content of polysaccharides, soluble fibers such as pectin that help reduce blood sugar and regulate the action of insulin.

Reduces cholesterol . They act on LDL 'bad' cholesterol receptors in the liver and help reduce it. Being rich in polyunsaturated fats, they help increase 'good' HDL cholesterol.

Prevent cancer. Its antioxidant compounds such as phenols, flavonoids, vitamin C and E, protect cells from free radical damage, reducing oxidative stress.

Promotes weight loss . Its fiber content slows digestion, improves satiety and reduces hunger. It also provides few calories.

Improves digestion . Being rich in fiber such as pectin and mucilage, it helps improve digestion and intestinal transit. Reducing diarrhea and constipation.

Antiviral . Its antiviral properties inhibit the spread of some viruses.

Control blood pressure. It is a source of potassium, a mineral that eliminates excess sodium from the body through urine, controlling blood pressure.

It is a source of potassium, a mineral that eliminates excess sodium from the body through urine, controlling blood pressure. Effective for hangover. Prickly pear cactus extract may lessen the unpleasant effects of a hangover, possibly due to its anti-inflammatory effects.