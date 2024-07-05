Sign here It is a soft sci-fi film that was released in 2024, produced by Monstro Films and renews the critical idea of ​​what science fiction can bequeath us on sensitive issues, placing us in the realities of our context; just as the works of contemporary literature by Andrea Chapela and Bernardo Fernández (BEF) do. Below is what the Mexican film offers.

Even today there is conflict about the possibilities of generating “true” sci fi in “developing countries”, nevertheless, Sign herethe soft sci fi that we can watch on Prime Video, gives us the opportunity to review the perspectives on which the genre is built here.

Sign here It is interesting and invites us to (re)think about love and its link to marital agreements, both legal and spiritual.; without a doubt, something very important in Mexico, where love works according to a particular system.

Nevertheless, Sign here, In a curious way, it gives two twists to the same idea and towards the end of the film you will only be left to ask yourself: what is love and how have I built up the idea of ​​it over time? There is no answer.and even less a “correct” one, perhaps that is a brilliant nuance that I can grant to the film.

Everything you need to know about the Mexican sci-fi film that is on Prime Video

What is Sign Here about?

The film focuses on Fran (Regina Blandón) and Roque (Leonardo Ortizgris), a couple who come together after Fran breaks an algorithm in a futuristic society in which romantic relationships only last four years and are formed by answering forms.

Fran is tired after a bad grade and decides to do “the carousel” —which is filling out her form with other people’s answers—, in other words, they tempt chance, that’s how Roque comes into her life, at first nothing is as it should be, but anyway the characters fit together, They fall in love naturally, without the need for an algorithm, until Fran is unable to continue with his lie and confesses to Roque what he did.

After a terrible fight, full of hurtful comments, they decide to stay together and After meeting Fran’s “brother”—a rebellious young man who believes in traditional love and its “eternity”—at the end of their contract, they decide to continue their relationship. However, a strange twist will make them give up, however, they will not be able to easily get rid of their love, an open ending is the most beautiful thing they could offer us.

The proposal is signed here

Sign here It places us in a futuristic reality, in which Saskia —an Alexa-type device, precisely from Amazon, combined with Prime Video— is aware of its users. However, that is not all, in the space we see, things have changed “for the better.”

Suffering and romantic misfortune are things that humanity has fled from since time immemorial; Anxiety, obsession and the pain caused by a broken heart are difficult feelings to deal with, especially in societies that build their systems — social, political, economic, moral and spiritual — around a structure that suits and stabilizes the larger structure, that is, I am referring to marriage.

Nevertheless, Sign here proposes the dissolution not only of marriage, but of love itself. It reflects on a very different management of romance, which lies in algorithms and measurements, which contrasts with the tradition of time (building the intimacy of a relationship) and the limitlessness of love.

You love someone because the all-knowing algorithm gave you the answer. Hey, by the way, do you know specifically why you fell in love with your special someone?

Anyway, The world of Firma here shows that falling in love is a biological process that only lasts four years. This is why society is building a new system that, based on algorithms, brings together like-minded and complementary people who, after an interview, can decide to sign a four-year contract, during which they can be happy without having to “fail” or be “abandoned.” When the contract ends, they will be put on “pause” until they are ready for a new contract.

After the end of the game, people rate their partners and continue on their way.

Memories of past society present contemporary society as savage, as it has old beliefs that only cause instability to society itself, people suffer and in the future, that is no longer necessary.

Of course, This creates new ideas about family and love itself, which, contradictorily, becomes a strange loop in which pain is not possible, but of course, without the contrasts, what could be left? We could ask ourselves, what about love, has it managed to truly flourish? What is happiness?

However, there are always rebels, a rare group that chooses to return to marriage in the classic way and opposes the system, because of course, it is almost unthinkable that in sci fi there is no protest, revolt or rebellion.

Where can I watch Signature Here?

Sign here It’s available on Prime Video, check it out hereIt’s just under two hours long, and it’s easy to digest, so go for it.

Should I watch Signature here?

It depends a lot on the type of sci fi you like, If you prefer something contemplative and with shocking images, you should go for a series like Tales From The LoopIf you are interested in space-time travel with complex constructions, you should take a look at Dark, On the other hand, if you like hard sci fi with complex technologies, give this a chance. Westworld And if you like theory more, check out The three-body problem; If you need to go further in terms of human sensitivity, you cannot miss Alone.

Sign here It’s a flirtatious film, I wouldn’t tell you not to watch it, but keep in mind that it’s a relaxed delivery that doesn’t build enough on either the sensitivity of love, or on the structure of the world. However, I think it does make you think about the current context of our society. The nice thing is that I could bet a little that there are human things that perhaps shouldn’t change drastically, just like more sophisticated sci-fi deliveries propose, like when in Dark, Jonas tells Marta that they are made for each other:

“You and I are perfect for each other. “Never believe anything else”.

A beauty of sophisticated sci fi that culminates with a wonderful phrase, which goes against the structure of the series.

