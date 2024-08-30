DDisney in Florida has an attraction dedicated to Mexican culture and a Latino man took on the task of documenting what this experience is like, which is why the video immediately became relevant on social networks.

Recently, TikToker Miguel Mendoza shared with his more than 1,900,000 followers, Recording of the tour of ‘the Mexican attraction at Disney Florida’as he called it.

It is about a fun boat ride on which are exposed different aspects and customs of Mexican culturewhere endearing Disney characters such as ‘The Three Caballeros’ appear interacting with women wearing traditional Mexican costumes.

The tiktoker explained that This attraction also includes a representation of Xochimilco where you can see the iconic trajineras up close.This colorful space is located in the Mexico Pavilion at Disney’s Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

If the tour makes you hungry, The content creator recommends eating at one of the Mexican food restaurants and take a stroll through the crafts shop. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to appreciate the different exhibits dedicated to Mexican culture in that same area.

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros at Disney, the most Mexican tour



According to Disney’s official website, This is an experience inspired by the 1944 Disney film, The Three Caballeroswhere you can enjoy the recreation of the Chichén Itzá pyramid, Xochimilco trajineras and more, while enjoying the soundtrack and scenes from this endearing film.

This is a relaxing boat ride that travels along a calm river through different scenes represented with animation and animatronic figures. scenes feature visual and musical effects that capture the spirit and beauty of Mexico.

The tour lasts approximately 8 minutes.. Gran Fiesta Tour is ideal for all ages as it is a gentle and lovely ride that features no sudden movements or scares.