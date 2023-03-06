Want to hear a fun rumor? It seems that around the turn of the century game developer Rockstar Games really wanted rapper 50 Cent for GTA San Andreas. However, the musician was busy with his own game at the time Bulletproof. And even though the rapper didn’t join the game, the developers went for the name CJ anyway, which would be a nod to Curtis Jackson, the real name of Fiddy.

It looks like Rockstar is getting its way after all. The rapper – with inflation now about 80 cents – posted something on his Instagram about it last week GTA Vice City. Something that he removed very soon after. Chances are he got a slap on the wrist from Rockstar Games. The big question is: why did he get that slap?

A leak or just clumsy?

The message on Instagram could mean that 50 Cent is actively participating in the new game and that the game takes place in the fictional Vice City. This ties in perfectly with previous rumours. But it could also mean that 50 Cent grabbed the game’s logo for his own commercial purposes and got a letter from Rockstar telling him to take it down.

50 Cent hints at his involvement with Rockstar Games for GTA‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/m00VF2u2Nq — Controller 🕹 (@ControllerByRap) March 1, 2023

In the message on Instagram, the rapper says: “I’ll explain this later. These excrements are bigger than STRENGTH, trust me.” As a hashtag, 50 Cent uses two drink brands, which would indicate that it has nothing really to do with the game. Well, it’s a nice rumor to look back on later to see if it’s true.

50 cents in GTA 6?

It’s not even such a crazy idea that Curtis Jackson is involved in GTA 6. His colleague Dr Dre has a part in it GTA Online. By the way, there are also rumors about a television series about it Grand Theft Auto. After the success of The Witcher and The Last of Us there is a good chance that Rockstar also wants to earn fifty cents from its own series.