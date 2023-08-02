If you do have to do the crossover, then this Mercedes-AMG GLA45 facelift seems like a good candidate.

Normally we are not directly fans of the crossovers. It’s a bit of a nonsensical concept that doesn’t really serve any purpose other than getting in and out high. Oh yes, it looks like you could invade Poland. In most cases, we prefer the dynamically superior hatchback, sedan or station wagon.

But in the case of the Mercedes GLA AMG, we like to make an exception. There are three reasons for that. First, the GLA is an SUV according to the brochure, but the car is really just a hatchback. The thing weighs about 50 kilograms more than the A-Class. So good to review. Secondly, the marginal extra height is not unpleasant, especially the damping is slightly better for each other in the GLA. Third, the GLA is a less bad car than the A45.

Mercedes-AMG GLA45 facelift

We are talking about the A45 AMG, but it is not there yet. The GLA class of this generation (the H247) has recently been given a facelift. In addition, Mercedes has proposed the A250 e AMG Line:

And the AMG GLA 35 too:

But the GLA45 was not there yet. But luckily this one is coming! Autoblog reader Max came across it on the Autobahn. The A45 had good momentum, but Max is of course also very fast, otherwise you are not called Max of course. He managed to shoot a few great shots and forwarded them to us immediately. There is a good chance that the car is still tearing up those parts at the time of writing.

What can we expect from the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA45? Think new headlights and a new Panamericana grille. We also see new front and rear bumpers. So the typical facelift work.

In any case, the updates with this generation of the A, CLA and GLA were minimal. A pity, unlike the pre-facelift model, the new one no longer has a control button for the MBUX system, which is now only touchscreen.

Technique and disclosure

Regarding the engine: that will of course be the M139. We assume that now only the GLA45 will be delivered in ‘S’ specification, as Mercedes does with more models. This was previously good for no less than 421 hp and 500 Nm. The pre-facelift model went from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and could reach a limited top speed of 270 km/h.

We expect the reveal very soon. We wouldn’t be surprised if the car is unveiled at the IAA in Munich next month. Whether this will also come to the Netherlands, we are not sure. Don’t expect it to be a bargain. The GLA35 is expensive these days nowadays even 100,603 euros before options. Ouch.

Thanks to Max for the photos!

