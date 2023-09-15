The national holidays will reach ”El Torito” for all people who are arrested for driving while intoxicated on the streets of Mexico City.

Those who are detained, in the same way You can dine on some typical Mexican dishbut they will do so behind bars for committing the infraction.

The Center for Administrative Sanctions and Social Integration, better known as ”El Torito”, is a well-known place to which drivers who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol are referred.

What is the menu for September 15 and 16?

It should be noted that the capital authorities urged the entire population to Do not drive drunk during the holidays homelands, since those who break the law will be sent to ”El Torito”, where they will be able to access a menu to celebrate the Mexico’s independence.

To commemorate the occasion, prisoners at the Center for Administrative Sanctions and Social Integration will be able to enjoy a very Mexican meal during their stay behind bars.

The menu at El Torito for September 15 will be:

Breakfast: chicharrón in green sauce with potatoes, fruit and coffee

Food: pork pozole, toast, red rice and flavored water

Dinner: vegetables in pasilla chili sauce, coffee and dessert

This is the menu at ‘El Torito for September 16:

Breakfast: red chilaquiles with cream and cheese, beans and coffee with milk

Lunch: pasta soup, roasted turkey, beans and flavored water

Dinner: Mexican pumpkins with mortadella, tea and dessert

During September 15 and 16, 2023, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited in the municipalities of Cuauhtémoc, Venustiano Carranza, Miguel Hidalgo and Benito Juárez. These restrictions will apply to bars, restaurants, convenience stores and other similar establishments located in these areas.

The main objective of the implementation of the Prohibition Law is to maintain order and security during national holidays. The aim is to prevent situations of violence, road accidents and disturbances related to excessive alcohol consumption.

