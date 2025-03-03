

03/02/2025



Updated 03/03/2025 at 5:10 p.m.





The race for the Oscar comes to the end with the great party of Hollywood in it Los Angeles Dolby Theater. And as in any celebration worth its salt, food is also the leading part. That everything is said, in the Oscars you do not eat. At least at the gala. For that you have to wait for the world’s most famous awards gala to end. Although in the middle of the Sarao it is true that guests can go out to drink water or drink some other cocktail, because alcohol is.

The unknown of who will return home with the statuette under the arm is increasing to medium that is coming from Sunday to Monday, at which time it is celebrated The expected ceremony of the big film party. What is known is what will be served later. And Spanish cuisine will have a hole again on that night – or early in Spain – full of stars.

As soon as the gala ends, all winners, nominated and guests go up to the area where the Government’s ball or governor’s dancethe official party of the awards where whoever is the brand new holder of one of the long -awaited prizes can record it with his name. And all while eating some ham sourtes -cinco jotas- freshly cut, among many other exquisits of the ‘catering’ that leads, one more year, the famous American chef of Austrian origin Wolfgang Puck, which commands another 120 chefs, and that celebrates its 31th anniversary in charge of the menu.

The menu has been announced because the chef himself revealed a few days ago in the American program ‘Good Morning America’ some of the details to elaborate a list of dishes in which the traditional canapés will not be missing. Include Matzá de Salmon Smoked -As which an order has been placed above 180 kilos for the more than 1,500 guests-, Hamburgers with Wagyu cheese and cauliflower toas and tuna tartar.









All this accompanied by a selection of chef pizzas that will taste the exquisite palates of Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Jacques Audiard, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Penelope Cruz or Scarlett Johansson, among some of those who will pass through the room.

The chicken cake with truffle, which is the star of the hot entrants, is one of the favorites of the celebrities and has already become something traditional. Macarrones with cheese, ‘Bougie Tots’, duck with steamed buns, pea with peas, sushi, noodles, lettuce with cod, potato tortilla, seafood paella or shrimp with corn palomites will also be offered.

This year, a total of 12 100% Iberian acorn hats five jotas2 more than in the previous edition, they will captivate the attendees again. A ham since 1879 in Jabugo, a privileged place located in the Sierra de Aracena Natural Park and Aroche Picos, declared a biosphere reserve. And that it will not be the only national product that is eaten in Los Angeles. The Galician brand Bonilla in sight, based in Arteixo (A Coruña), has also made a hole in the international market. Its iconic fried potatoes will be part of the menu that will be offered during the Oscar gala.