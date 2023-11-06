Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The film ‘Kidnapping Live’, starring the acclaimed Mel Gibson, is on the list of most popular titles on the Netflix platform. All this, despite not having great success in movie theaters when it was released at the end of 2022, according to official figures.

Under the direction of Romuald Boulanger, the suspense film has a duration of 90 minutes. The plot explores the boundaries between reality and fiction, focusing on the raw revenge faced by a radio host.

The famous actor known for his role in ‘Braveheart’ and the ‘Patriot’ assumes the role of Elvis Cooney a veteran radio host who has been hosting a late-night show for 25 years in which listeners share their lives and seek advice from the famous host.

The plot explodes when a mysterious listener named Gary enters the scene, revealing that he has his wife and daughter kidnapped. Mel Gibson, playing Elvis Cooney He finds himself caught in the midst of desperation, as he tries to follow Gary’s instructions to save his family. All of this unfolds in real time and turns his radio listeners into the main witnesses of this dramatic episode.

