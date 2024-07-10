He El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, ordered this Wednesday to open mobile markets to contain the unprecedented rise in food prices, in what appears to be his new crusade after pacifying the country with a “war” against criminal gangs.

This is a program that will be coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG) to promote direct sales by producers and importers. and thus avoid intermediaries at strategic points in the country.

“From now on, MAG’s agricultural markets will be open every day,” Bukele wrote on social media X, also highlighting that it will be “purchases at fair prices.”

Rising food prices are one of the main concerns of Salvadorans. Photo:EFE

“With this project, we bring producers, importers and entrepreneurs directly to customers,” he stressed.

Bukele clarified that “the government is only a facilitator, but without intermediaries.”

Under the slogan “Your money goes further in Fair Prices Markets!”, The MAG presented a price list for tomatoes, onions, cabbage, potatoes, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, peppers and cucumbers, among other products that face price increases of more than 40% in large stores.

On Monday, authorities began inspections at supermarket chains after Bukele ordered to combat business “mafias” due to the unprecedented price increase.

On Friday, the president urged “importers, wholesalers, distributors and marketers of food” to stop “these abuses.”

“I am going to make a call (…) like the one we made to the gang members in 2019,” when he asked these gangs to stop the violence and murders before launching a frontal fight against them, in March 2022, the ruler warned the merchants.

“Stop abusing the Salvadoran people (with prices) or they won’t complain later,” he said.

Street vendors offer their products outside the La Tiendona supply center in San Salvador. Photo:EFE

The economy, Nayib Bukele’s main challenge in El Salvador

On Sunday, Bukele announced that he will fight against corporate “mafias” that raise product prices and increase the cost of living.

Following this announcement, “requests for information” were submitted to the six main supermarket chains in the country.

Establishments have a period of 10 days to provide information on the price increase of 68 products in the basic basket, said the head of the state Consumer Protection Agency, Ricardo Salazar.

Authorities have opened an investigation into other basic products such as flour, milk, chicken meat and oil.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Photo:AFP

President Nayib Bukele took office on June 1 for a second consecutive term, despite the fact that it is prohibited by the Constitution, and promised to “heal” the economy after curing the country of the “cancer” of violence, generated mainly by gang groups.

“Now that we have resolved the most urgent issue, which was security, we are going to focus fully on the important problems, starting with the economy,” Bukele said at the time.

According to a recent survey by the University Institute of Public Opinion of the Jesuit Central American University (Iudop), 73.7% of the population believes that the country’s main problem is related to economic factors, while 25.8% said that the main failure of the Bukele Government was in economic matters.

Bukele came to power in June 2019 and that year total poverty affected 22.8% of households, according to official data, so in his first five years, with the impact of the pandemic, among other factors, Poverty would have grown by more than 4 percentage points to reach 27.18% in 2023.