In social networks, people are known ‘Karen’ as the cats’ guardianswho have a ‘michi’ as a pet.

The story of why cat owners are called Karen dates back to 1996 when Karen Wellen adopted a kitten who saved her kittens from a fire in New York.

After the fire, the kitten that Karen named Scarlett, suffered burns that were treated, this inspired Karen to continue adopting cats in critical situations.

However, in the United States it began to become popular to refer to white women with discriminatory or despotic attitudes, especially with minorities or people in customer service.

And although this name has been chosen to refer to the two previous types of people, the truth is that it has an ancient origin.

Karen is the Danish version of Katarina of Greek origin. Katarina means pure or immaculate, so Karen retains this meaning.

Also, the name It comes from the Greek word Katharos which means pure.this name has a beautiful meaning that can be combined with others and have powerful symbolism.

