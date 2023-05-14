The name Alexander is one of the best known names around the world. His origin is in ancient Greece, where the Greek word Alexandros (Αλέξανδρος) arose. The spread of this masculine name is largely due to the famous conqueror of Macedonia, Alexander the Great.

Despite the fact that Alexander is a masculine name, curiously it isu first record in history is in its female version. In Mycenaean Greek, the name appears as “Arekasadara”, meaning “Alexandra”.

This was one of the titles of Hera, the Greek goddess of marriage and wife of Zeus. In Homer’s Iliad, Alexander was also the nickname of Paris, who started the Trojan War.

The meaning of the name Alexander is “the protector of men”. People called that are usually protectors and defenders of others. The combination of the words “aléxein” (to defend) and “andrós” (man) make up the idea of ​​”the defender/protector of men”.

the men called Alexander are usually very familiar and friendly people, open-minded and close, and they enjoy making plans and escaping from the daily grind. However, they are also peaceful people who avoid all kinds of conflicts, which can sometimes get them into trouble, according to the Baby Names guide.

In personal relationships, Alexanders tend to be protective and somewhat jealous, but they also have a great sense of humor and are loyal to those they love.

The name Alexander has a very ancient in Greek culture and is related to the concept of protection and defense. Men named Alexander often have friendly, protective, and family personalities, but they can also be peaceful and avoid all kinds of conflict. In personal relationships they are protective and loyal, but they can be somewhat jealous.

Receive more news from culture on WhatsApp